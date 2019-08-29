Watch UAB vs. Alabama St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch UAB vs. Alabama State football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. Alabama St. (away)
Last Season Records: UAB 10-3-0; Alabama St. 4-7-0;
What to Know
Alabama St. and UAB are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Legion Field. Alabama St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl, UAB is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alabama St. ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 270.8 on average. On the other hand, UAB was third in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 47. So...the Alabama St. squad has its work cut out for it.
Alabama St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 40-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep UAB from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.62
Odds
The Blazers are a big 40 point favorite against the Hornets.
Bettors have moved against the Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 42.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night