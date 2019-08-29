Watch UAB vs. Alabama St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. Alabama St. (away)

Last Season Records: UAB 10-3-0; Alabama St. 4-7-0;

What to Know

Alabama St. and UAB are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Legion Field. Alabama St. struggled last year, ending up 4-7. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl, UAB is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alabama St. ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 270.8 on average. On the other hand, UAB was third in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 47. So...the Alabama St. squad has its work cut out for it.

Alabama St. are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 40-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep UAB from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field, Alabama

Legion Field, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.62

Odds

The Blazers are a big 40 point favorite against the Hornets.

Bettors have moved against the Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 42.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.