The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is complete and there were plenty of surprises in a record-setting draft. Six quarterbacks were taken within the first 12 picks (an NFL record) and the first 14 picks were offensive players (also an NFL record). The first defensive player wasn't taken until pick 15!

A crazy night full of unpredictability really hit the fan when Michael Penix was selected at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins less than two months ago. Quarterbacks were overdrafted and good defensive players fell into the back half of the first round, making this opening night of the draft more fun than most.

How will those picks translate to production on the field? Did those teams get the right value at the selection they made the pick?

Each of the 32 first-round picks have their own value, but which ones were the best in Round 1? These rankings include not just the player, but the team that player is going to along with where they were drafted in the round.

The best player in the draft gets to catch passes from Kyler Murray to start his career. Harrison is the No. 1 wide receiver in Arizona and a game changer at his position. Thanks to the quarterbacks being overdrafted and team needs at the position, Harrison fell right into the Cardinals' lap at No. 4.

Williams is in tremendous position to succeed with the Bears. He already had D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen to throw to when he was picked at No. 1, and now has Rome Odunze as a wide receiver. Let's not forget D'Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert as the running backs. Williams is primed for a huge rookie season in Chicago.

3. Rome Odunze (Bears, WR, No. 9 overall)

Somehow Odunze fell to No. 9, allowing the Bears to get another receiver for Caleb Williams. Odunze will get to learn from Keenan Allen in his rookie season, not being relied upon to be an instant player in a loaded offense. He'll get opportunities, but the ceiling is there for Odunze to be the Bears' WR1 sooner rather than later.

The Commanders don't overthink this and get their franchise quarterback in Daniels, who gets the opportunity to throw to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in his rookie season. There will be some growing pains for Daniels, but he'll make up for it with his dual-threat ability at the position. Daniels will be a playmaker in year one.

One of the best defensive players in the draft lands in Mike Macdonald's defense in Seattle. Murphy will also have an opportunity to line up next to Leonard Williams for the next several seasons. Seeing how the Ravens' interior defensive linemen played in Macdonald's scheme, Murphy should thrive as a three-down tackle.

Alt was the first tackle taken in the draft, and much needed protection for Justin Herbert's blindside. He's already an elite run blocker and a good pass protector (who hasn't reached his ceiling). Alt is a franchise player for a Chargers team that needs more of them.

Thanks to the record number of offensive players taken in the first round, Turner fell down to No. 17 -- where the Vikings were ready to pounce. Not only will Turner be in Brian Flores defense, but he'll line up on the same defensive line with Jonathan Greenard. Don't be surprised if Turner records double-digit sacks in year one.

The best cornerback in the draft -- and potentially the best athlete at the Senior Bowl -- fell to the Eagles at No. 22. The Eagles didn't even have to trade up to select Mitchell, who has the potential to be a star thanks to his polished coverage skills and awareness at the position. He'll also get to learn from Darius Slay as well.

As Mitchell fell to the Eagles, Arnold fell to where the Lions could trade up and land him at No. 24. Detroit needed a cornerback in this draft and came away with one that has the ball skills that change the game for a defense. Arnold can play inside or outside and should be an instant star in Detroit.

The first defensive player taken is arguably the best pass rusher in the draft, and should thrive in Gus Bradley's scheme in Indianapolis. Latu's impact to read the hands as a pass rusher is something league veterans at his position haven't figured out yet, and he can either line up in the dirt or thrive standing up. Playing with Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner won't hurt either.

11. Olu Fashanu (Jets, OT, No. 11 overall)

For the team that dealt with the Mekhi Becton debacle and employed an aging Duane Brown, it doesn't get any better for the Jets than Fashanu at No. 11 -- and they traded down while acquiring more picks for him. Fashanu doesn't allow sacks and has excellent balance in his form as a pass protector. Very ideal for Aaron Rodgers.

The Chiefs have their first vertical threat since Tyreek Hill was traded two years ago, a massive plus for Patrick Mahomes as he gets to throw to one of the best deep ball receivers in this draft. Things are also opening up for Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown as well. Worthy opens up a part of the passing game the Chiefs haven't seen in a while. Andy Reid has his modern DeSean Jackson.

13. Nate Wiggins (Ravens, CB, No. 30 overall)

The slot is more than ideal for Wiggins, who defines the characteristics of what a Ravens defensive player looks like. The cover awareness is off the charts, especially in a secondary that already has playmakers in Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. Wiggins could start Week 1.

The Rams had a first-round pick for the first time since 2016! Los Angeles was fortunate a player like Verse fell to No. 19, as he is always around the football. Verse will be able to get to the quarterback consistently playing on the same defensive line with Kobie Turner and Byron Young. A big rookie season could be in store.

15. J.C. Latham (Titans, OT, No. 7 overall)

Was Latham overdrafted? The upside is exceptional for a player that is a force in pass protection. Tennessee drafted a player that's better at right tackle than left tackle, but a good NFL team needs both. They shored up one side of the line with Latham, who is as durable at his position as they come.

16. Michael Penix (Falcons, QB, No. 8 overall)

Actually like this pick for the Falcons more than most, as Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury at 36. Penix is the third-best quarterback in this draft and will get time to develop with Cousins having the starting quarterback job for at least the next two years. Penix will get Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts as his top playmakers immediately -- should he have to relieve an injured Cousins.

17. Tailese Fuaga (Saints, OT, No. 14 overall)

This was a pick the Saints had to make with Ryan Ramczyk's injury and the concern he may never play again. Fuaga should be a good fit at right tackle in New Orleans, and he's the best run-blocking lineman in the draft. The Saints need to play to his strengths.

Robinson will always be a quarterback disruptor, having an explosive jump off the edge and easily making plays in the backfield. The Dolphins were able to get him at No. 21 and pair Robinson with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. He's the long-term solution for Chubb, but Phillips should immediately benefit when Robinson is on the field.

This is a great pick for the Steelers, as Fautanu fell in this draft due to the lack of defensive players taken and the surplus of quarterbacks selected early. Fautanu can play all five positions on the offensive line and his nastiness will be very welcome in Pittsburgh. Let's see where the Steelers play him.

McCarthy may have been overdrafted at No. 10, but the Vikings were the best possible fit for him. He gets to play in Kevin O'Connell's offense, where his accuracy will be massive toward immediate success. McCarthy also gets to throw to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson (when healthy). Not crazy about the player as a franchise quarterback, but won't be shocked in the least if McCarthy has a great start to his career in Minnesota.

The Giants made a wise pick with Nabers, who is a game-changing talent at his position. Nabers' numbers may not be eye popping in year one, but he's the best wide receiver Daniel Jones has thrown to his his career in New York. When the Giants get a good quarterback, Nabers will be one of the best wide receivers in the league.

22. Brian Thomas (Jaguars, WR, No. 23 overall)

The Jaguars don't have a good history of first round wide receivers, but they needed a player with the upside Thomas possesses. While Thomas may not be a No. 1 wideout in year one, he'll mesh well with Gabe Davis, Zay Jones, and Christian Kirk. He's going to be the red zone target the Jaguars severely lacked last season.

The Cowboys traded down and landed Guyton at No. 29, a tackle that should be in Dallas for a decade. Guyton is more comfortable on the right side and will face some difficulties in year one, but his upside to be dominant make the pick valuable. The Cowboys will reap the benefits in a few years.

Barton is a force with his hands, showing tremendous ability and punch as a run blocker. He'll need to transition inside, but the Buccaneers needed a long-term starter at guard or center (wherever they play Barton). A safe pick, but a good pick.

Legette the player is excellent value at No. 32, but it would have been fun to see him catch passes from Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. He could be the No. 1 wide receiver immediately in Carolina, with the boom or bust of an A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf. This was worth the gamble in Carolina, but is Bryce Young good enough to get him the ball consistently?

Bowers is a difference maker at tight end and a much needed playmaker for the Raiders. Las Vegas didn't draft a quarterback at No. 13 as there were no more on the board to take, so the Raiders were stuck in no man's land. They took the best available player (as they should have), making Bowers an excellent option in the middle of the field for years to come. Now who's going to throw him the ball?

The Bengals love big tackles, and Mims certainly is one with his 6-7 frame. A great pass protector, Mims still needs work in run-blocking technique (which doesn't help the Bengals ground game), but his job is to protect Joe Burrow. The Bengals need to develop Mims properly, especially since he needs coaching to perfect his game as a run blocker.

28. Darius Robinson (Cardinals, EDGE, No. 27 overall)

The Cardinals needed a pass rusher and Robinson is a good pick at No. 27. He's arguably the best pass rusher on the team already, and can shift inside or outside on the line. Robinson needs work off the snap, even though he's violent in the backfield. He's a project in year one.

Pearsall is an awesome player, but was he overdrafted at No. 31? A menace in the slot, Persall should thrive with Brock Purdy throwing him the ball has Kyle Shanahan finds ways to get him open. Can Persall handed being a No. 2 wide receiver in year one? Let's see what happens to Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, but don't be mistaken. Pearsall is a good fit for the 49ers.

Maye was more than worthy of being a top five draft pick in a draft where quarterbacks were overdrafted. The Patriots, however, don't get the benefit of the doubt in the post-Tom Brady era. This isn't an ideal situation for Maye, who has to use his insane athletic ability to move the chains and put points on the board on an offense with subpar protection and no playmakers. Could be a rough year one for Maye and the Patriots continue their rebuild.

Nothing wrong with this pick at all, but Morgan can be a dominant guard in this league. Fearing the Packers will put Morgan at left tackle, a position where his upside isn't as high. If Green Bay puts Morgan inside, the outlook changes.

The Broncos already have a bad roster. They didn't have to take a quarterback here. Kudos to Denver for not trading up, but there was no reason to pick Nix -- who they could have traded down for at No. 12. This is certainly a gamble by Sean Payton, and easy to feel for Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims here.