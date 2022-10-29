Who's Playing

Miami (FL) @ Virginia

Current Records: Miami (FL) 3-4; Virginia 3-4

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

When you finish with 210 more yards than your opponent like the Cavaliers did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They netted a 16-9 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It took four tries, but Virginia can finally say that they have a victory on the road. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 255 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 91 yards.

Meanwhile, pride goes before the fall, and it seems Miami (FL) saw their 10-point advantage in the point spread and came into their game against the Duke Blue Devils with a big head. Miami (FL)'s bruising 45-21 loss to Duke last week might stick with them for a while. Miami (FL)'s defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Colbie Young, who caught six passes for two TDs and 127 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jake Garcia's 71-yard TD bomb to Young in the third quarter.

Virginia's win lifted them to 3-4 while Miami (FL)'s loss dropped them down to 3-4. Giving up eight turnovers, the Hurricanes had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Cavaliers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (FL) have won five out of their last seven games against Virginia.