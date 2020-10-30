The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are 3-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Kansas State is 4-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. West Virginia is 10-4 in its last 14 games at home, while the Wildcats are 6-0 against the spread in their last six meetings against an opponent from the Big 12.

West Virginia vs. Kansas State spread: West Virginia -4

West Virginia vs. Kansas State over-under: 45.5 points

West Virginia vs. Kansas State money line: West Virginia -175, Kansas State +155

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia came within a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday, but the Mountaineers wound up with a 34-27 loss. West Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Leddie Brown, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. The Mountaineers are outgaining their opponents by an average of nearly 200 yards per game in 2020.

Brown has led the way offensively with 730 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in the first five games of the season. Meanwhile, the defense has limited opponents to just 261.8 yards per game and freshman Akheem Mesidor has made an instant impact off the edge. Mesidor leads West Virginia with four sacks on the year and the team has combined to take down the quarterback 18 times this season.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Wildcats at home against the Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday as the team secured a 55-14 victory. That looming 41-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Kansas State yet this year. The Wildcats relied on the efforts of RB Deuce Vaughn, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 81 yards, and QB Will Howard, who passed for two TDs and 243 yards on 24 attempts.

Kansas State enters Saturday's showdown having covered the spread in four of its last five games. In addition, the Wildcats are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.

