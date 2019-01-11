Why high-profile quarterback transfers are starting to dominate the college football offseason

While most everyone is tired of Alabama vs. Clemson rematches, there's another scourge upon college sports: High-profile quarterback transfers. With Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State from Georgia, he started a domino effect that has Ohio State's Tate Martell entering the transfer portal.

It's not uncommon, either. With the NCAA becoming more lenient on transfers, granting more exceptions, more players are taking advantage of it. Clemson's Kelly Bryant will be leaving after the breakout of Trevor Lawrence, and Shea Patterson took the helm for the Wolverines last year. Jalen Hurts is also in the mix to leave Alabama after Tua Tagovailoa's Heisman finalist campaign.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the massive transfer boom and what it means for the parity of the NCAA. They talk about the Martell transfer in particular, with Kanell saying that college quarterbacks don't want to compete for a starting job. They ultimately say that transfers are beginning to take over the sport, and they discuss what that could mean moving forward. Both backups from the national championship game teams are transferring, which shows just how big the movement has gotten.

