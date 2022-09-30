The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will try to bounce back from a blowout loss to Ohio State when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin fell into a 28-0 deficit early in the second quarter against the Buckeyes and could never recover. Illinois is on a two-game winning streak after beating Virginia and Chattanooga.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Badgers are favored by 7 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43.5.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois spread: Wisconsin -7

Wisconsin vs. Illinois over/under: 43.5 points

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin was a massive underdog entering its game against the No. 3 Buckeyes last week, so that loss should not be held against it. The Badgers did not have the firepower to keep pace with one of the top teams in the country, but they match up very well against Illinois. Sophomore running back Braelon Allen has already rushed for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns on just 73 carries, and he will play a key role in what should be a low-scoring game.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 67.1% of his passes for 791 yards and seven touchdowns, so he gives Wisconsin a passing threat as well. Illinois has only played one road game this season, which resulted in a loss to Indiana. The Badgers have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Illini, including eight straight at home.

Why Illinois can cover

This Wisconsin team has plenty of issues, which showed up in the early stages of their blowout loss to Ohio State. The Badgers have not been able to score against the two quality opponents that they have faced, scoring 14 points in a loss to Washington State in Week 2. They are facing an Illinois team that is brimming with confidence after beating Virginia in a 24-3 final as 4-point favorites and then shutting out Chattanooga in a 31-0 decision.

Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito has completed 68.8% of his passes for 951 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. Junior running back Chase Brown has rushed for 604 yards and three touchdowns on 95 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Illinois has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Wisconsin has only covered twice in its last seven games.

