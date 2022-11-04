The Maryland Terrapins will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Maryland had an open date last week following a 31-24 win against Northwestern two weeks ago. Wisconsin has won two of its last three games, including a 35-24 win against Purdue its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Badgers are 5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland spread: Wisconsin -5

Wisconsin vs. Maryland over/under: 49 points

Wisconsin vs. Maryland money line: Wisconsin -210, Maryland +170

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has struggled with consistency at times this season, but it is playing its best football of the season right now. The Badgers have recorded double-digit wins over Northwestern and Purdue in two of their last three games, including a 35-24 win over the Boilermakers two weeks ago. Quarterback Graham Mertz had an efficient day, throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Braelon Allen rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown against Purdue, adding to an impressive season. He has now tallied nearly 900 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Maryland has struggled against conference opponents, covering the spread just three times in its last 16 games. The Terrapins are also winless in their three all-time meetings with Wisconsin.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is having a much better campaign than Wisconsin, already clinching bowl eligibility with four games remaining in the regular season. The Terrapins have been an outstanding offensive team, ranked No. 28 nationally in yards per game (455.0). Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,001 yards, completing 72.5% of his passes with 13 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa missed the Northwestern game due to a knee injury, but he is expected to return for this game. He has been spreading the ball around all season, with six different players going over 200 receiving yards. Freshman running back Roman Hemby has provided balance by averaging 6.5 yards per carry and racking up 681 rushing yards this season.

