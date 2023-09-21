A pivotal Big Ten battle launches Week 4 of the 2023 college football season when the Wisconsin Badgers visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. The Boilermakers (1-2) lost their first two home games of the season, including a 35-20 defeat against Syracuse in Week 3. Another loss could put their bowl hopes in serious jeopardy before they hit the thick of a rugged conference schedule. The Badgers (2-1) are coming off a 35-14 home win over Georgia Southern in which they overcame a touchdown deficit in the third quarter by scoring 28 unanswered points.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers are 6-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue point spread: Wisconsin -6

Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under: 53.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line: Wisconsin -230, Purdue +190

WIS: The Badgers have won 16 straight meetings in this series, dating to 2003

PUR: The Boilermakers are 2-4 against the spread as a home underdog since 2020

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers will look to build momentum off their best stretch of the season, which came last week in the second half against Georgia Southern. Following a sluggish first half, they scored on three consecutive third-quarter possessions to take control and eventually pull away. Although the defense yielded 455 total yards to the Eagles, it was also opportunistic and forced six turnovers, five of which came from interceptions. The Badgers became the first Big Ten program since 200 to record at least five sacks and five interceptions in the same game.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who had previous stops at SMU and Oklahoma, led a balanced offensive attack that is preferred by first-year coach Luke Fickell. Mordecai completed 19 of 30 passes for 236 yards. He also rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns. The Badgers piled up 206 rushing yards, led by junior Braelon Allen with 94 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. They averaged 5.4 yards per carry as a team. See which team to pick here.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have been uneven in the first three games of their first season under coach Ryan Walters. They have shown ample firepower with Texas transfer Hudson Card under center but have been felled by critical mistakes at key junctions. Purdue had 11 penalties for 127 yards in the loss to Syracuse, including numerous pass-interference infractions that prolonged drives for the Orange. They also turned the ball over four times, and the final turnover halted a possible game-tying drive and set up Syracuse to seal the victory with a short touchdown drive.

On the bright side, the Purdue defense pitched a shutout in the second half of its 24-17 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 2, forcing two turnovers while committing zero. Card has completed 65.5% of his passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. He has rushed for 41 yards and two scores. See which team to pick here.

