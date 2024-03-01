Fanatics

Today, Nike dropped the official collection of 2024 NCAA On-Court Bench T-shirts just in time for March Madness. That means now is the time to refresh your college basketball fan gear so you can cheer on your favorite team through the single-elimination tournament. Whether you're heading to the stadium or planning to watch the NCAA college basketball games live on your TV, you can order your team's tee at Fanatics and get it in time to watch the first four on March 19.

Get your NCAA on-court bench T-shirt at Fanatics

Fanatics

The 2024 NCAA men's basketball on-court bench T-shirt collection is available at Fanatics as of today, with fresh looks for all of your favorite college teams. The screen-printed polyester T-shirts from Nike feature bold graphics with each team's colors and logo so you can proudly declare where your loyalty lies.

Bring your champion energy to the tournament this year by adding the new Nike on-court bench T-shirt to your game-day outfit.

Available at Fanatics, you can get the short-sleeve version for $35 or the long-sleeve version for $40.

Shop more official NCAA men's basketball fan gear