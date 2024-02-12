Apple

If you've been thinking about splurging on Apple Watch Ultra 2, the company's most powerful and advanced smartwatch ever, there's never been a better time: Best Buy and Amazon have both marked the device down by $70. That brings the cost of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to $730, the best price for it we've ever ever seen.

Best Buy is clearing out its stock of original Apple Watch Ultras 2 as it makes way for the newly redesigned versions. That means you can still get an Apple Watch that still has the blood oxygen tracking feature. But you'll have to act fast to snag this deal because once the original smartwatches are gone, they won't be restocked.

Save $70 when you order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Best Buy or Amazon



Best Buy

Apple's rugged, waterproof Apple Watch Ultra 2 rarely goes on sale, so you don't want to miss this chance to save on one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market. On top of the Siri Health voice command features and double tap gestures that also came to the Apple Watch 9, the waterproof Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds even more cool upgrades like a brighter screen (3,000 nits!) and a customizable watch face.

Modular Ultra, the watch face on the new Ultra 2, lets you customize which metrics and performance data are displayed on your watch. Each widget on the face can be customized to display whichever data you need so you don't have to toggle between screens anymore. Everything you need to check is on one screen.

Doubling as a dive watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive down as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. The new built-in Depth app logs your dives and lets you review your most recent sessions on the watch. From your phone, you can see your complete dive history, complete with GPS pinpointed entry point.

The powerful Apple Watch is on par with a Garmin smartwatch in terms of quality and durability. This makes it a great pick for hikers, divers and anyone else who needs a that can stand up to all your adventures.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at Best Buy for $729 (reduced from $799).

Our favorite features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Siri Health lets you access pretty much every fitness-related feature via voice command so your hands (and attention) are free to stick to your workout.

The double tap gesture gives you even more hands-free functionality to control your watch without having to touch or look at the screen.

The Modular Ultra watch face lets you customize which metrics are displayed so you can see all the data you care about on one screen

With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Ultra 2 is Apple's brightest watch yet and perfect for seeing your watch even in the brightest sunlight.

Select styles of the rugged Apple Watch are also on sale at Amazon, though we can't confirm whether you'll receive the original version (with the pulse oximeter) or the newly redesigned watch (without the pulse oximeter).

What you need to know about Apple Watch Ultra 2's pulse oximeter feature

Last month, Apple officially rolled out the newly redesigned Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 that have the pulse oximetry features removed. While the newly sold devices still have the pulse oximeter hardware, the feature will be disabled. This change comes after courts ruled in favor of Masimo, the tech company that sued Apple for patent violations relating to the blood oxygen tracking technology.

For shoppers, that means there's limited time left to get one of the remaining Apple Watches with the blood oxygen feature. Apple has already stopped selling them and retailers like Best Buy and Amazon won't be able to restock this version once their current stocks sell out.