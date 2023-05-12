If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch but never wanted to splurge for yourself, this is the time to do just that.

Amazon has slashed prices on Apple Watches. Right now, you can save $60 on the Apple Watch 8. That means you can get Apple's newest smartwatch starting at $329, the best price we've seen in 2023. And if you want a more serious smartwatch, there's a more modest $20 off deal on the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, one of the best smartwatches for outdoor fitness enthusiasts.

Our friends at CBS Essentials agree that this is the best time to buy an Apple Watch, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while you can.

Best Apple Watch deals at Amazon now

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $400)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $359 (reduced from $430)

Do you actually need an Apple Watch?

Need? Yeah. You do. That's because Apple Watches do more than tell time. In fact, Apple Watches can do everything from track your heart rate to send emails and texts. Your Apple Watch can even detect a car accident and call emergency services. There are loads of fitness tracking options, as well, making it a great wearable to take to the gym.

Apple Watches do all that and more, and they're sturdy, stylish and boast all that style and technology we Apple users have come to know and love.

Types of Apple Watches (and what they do)

Breaking it down, there are three categories of Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch 8

The mid-priced Apple Watch 8 is dust resistant, can take an ECG, track blood oxygen and ovulation cycles. The watch features a fast charge battery. It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch Ultra

This is a smartwatch designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers. Ultra's fast charge battery lasts 36 hours, double that of SE and Apple Watch 8. The Ultra's emergency services also include an 80-decibel siren to attract attention and is water resistant up to 100m. It has the most screen area of any Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE models are the least expensive Apple Watch offerings from Apple, but that doesn't mean they're light on features -- quite the opposite. SE models are swimproof up to 50m, can monitor heart rate and can detect falls and crashes. Cellular and wireless services are available (separate carrier plan needed).

Apple Watch SE (2st gen) GPS, $249 (reduced from $279)

Shop Amazon's Apple Watch Sale

Not sure what Apple Watch to buy? We suggest narrowing down by price and what features you need. Go from there. You can't make a bad choice when it comes to an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS



Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

Key features of the Apple Watch 8:

Temperature sensor provides retrospective ovulation estimates and advanced cycle tracking features

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

A completely redesigned Compass app with waypoints and Backtrack

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design and increased durability for fitness and activity

Call, text and email with just a few taps

Listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks (for use with GPS models)

Make purchases instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay

Large, always-on, edge-to-edge display

All-day battery life and fast charging

Sleep stages tracking lets you see how much time you spend in REM, core and deep sleep

watchOS 9 features an enhanced Workout app, a Medications app, sleep stages and greater insights into heart health

Apple Watch comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+, so you can explore workouts from HIIT to Yoga and meditations too.

Also available in red, silver and midnight.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

Walmart

With cellular, stay connected even without your iPhone nearby



Like the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, it's available in 41mm and 45mm screen sizes ($30 extra)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular (41mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular (45mm), $459 (reduced from $539)

Apple Watch Ultra

Walmart

Designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Features a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, Apple's largest

Brightest always-on Retina display of any Apple Watch model

Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations



Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

