The NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 just dropped last month and while we were totally willing to pay full price for these stylish tributes to our favorite teams, we always love a good deal. And right now, dedicated fans can get a pair of the Nike Pegasus 40 in their team colors for 30% off on Fanatics.

Just use the code "GUARD" at checkout and watch as the price drops from $140 down to just $98. That's the lowest price we've seen on these shoes yet.

Save 30% on Nike's NFL edition Pegasus 40

With 31 of the 32 teams represented -- sorry, Eagles fans -- you're almost guaranteed to find your favorite team's shoe. And the chance to rep your favorite team isn't the only reason to love these shoes. The Pegasus 40 also happens to be one of the best Nike running shoes -- and that's saying something for a brand that literally built its reputation on making great running shoes.

The Pegasus line has been a staple among runners for decades -- 40 years to be exact, as this Nike Pegasus 40 marks the 40th anniversary since the first Pegasus came out in 1983. From the beginning, it's been built as a balanced, daily running shoe that delivers comfort and support but still adds a little extra bounce to your step.

The Pegasus 40 does that with a layer of Nike's signature React foam in the midsole. React foam is soft enough to cushion your foot when it lands but durable enough to spring back into shape when you lift off again. That spring back into shape helps provide a little extra lift in your stride. You also get two Air Zoom units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot. These small air capsules act kind of like a bouncy ball for a little extra propulsive power with each foot strike.

Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.

They also happen to make a great gift for runners. Not only is the Pegasus 40 one of the most popular running shoes, but even runners who already have their preferred running shoes will still love sporting their team colors on game days.

What we like about the Nike Pegasus 40:

The shoe is sold in unisex, extended sizes (from 3.5 to 15 in men's and 5 to 16.5 in women's) so even fans with hard-to-find sizes can get this NFL edition running shoe in a size that fits.

These daily trainers are made with Nike React foam for a smooth, responsive stride.

The Air Zoom units in heel and forefoot provide extra bounce.

Its midfoot strap molds to both high and low arches.

Get the NFL edition Pegasus 39 for under $65

If you want to save even more, you can get last year's shoe for even less. Nike just slashed the price on the NFL edition of the Pegasus 39 during its Ultimate Sale this week. That means the fan-favorite shoe can be yours for just $64 when you use the promo code "ULTIMATE" at checkout.

In terms of how the Pegasus 39 performs as an actual shoe, it's pretty similar to this year's Pegasus 40. That includes the Zoom Air units, the React foam midsole, and the same rubber outsole. There are a few changes in design between the two shoes but both are incredibly comfortable whether you're going for a run or going tailgating.

