Before the confetti even hit the Allegiant Stadium grass in Las Vegas, Chiefs Kingdom started scrambling to purchase Super Bowl championship gear. The apparel would commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs needed overtime, just the second in Super Bowl history, to claim their third victory in The Big Game over the last five years and their fourth overall Super Bowl championship.

Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit in the first quarter and needed a game-tying field goal with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. It held San Francisco to a field goal on its overtime drive, before Patrick Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard drive, finding Mecole Hardman for the game-winning three-yard touchdown pass. As many expected, Mahomes was the standout performer with 333 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a team-high 66 rushing yards.

The Chiefs are the first team in 19 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and Chiefs Super Bowl gear is sure to fly off the shelves. Fanatics is a leader in college football apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Kansas City's Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, check out all the latest Super Bowl gear here.

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt



Fanatics

Celebrate Kansas City's historic season and fourth-ever Super Bowl championship with this Nike t-shirt that matches the one given to the players after their win on Sunday.

The official Super Bowl t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat

Fanatics

Chiefs fans can now commemorate the 2024 Super Bowl victory and rep their team at any time with this New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat just like the ones that the players and coaches donned in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $35.99.

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned Super Bowl champions

