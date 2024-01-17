Haven't bought your Michigan Wolverines' 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship gear from Fanatics yet? This is the time to rep the Blue and Maize now that the Big 10 powerhouse has won its first first championship since 1997 and first undisputed title since 1948. College football fans everywhere are still talking about Michigan's win over the Washington Huskies earlier this month, becoming just the fourth team in college football history to complete a spotless 15-0 season.

Michigan achieved the 34-13 win thanks to its stellar defense. Washington boasted a lethal offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., but the Wolverines were successful in holding him to an average of 5.0 yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards led the offense and scored two TDs each. Corum was named MVP and has since declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

This is the Wolverines' 12th claimed national championship and first since 1997 and Michigan national championship gear is sure to fly off the shelves. Fanatics is a leader in college football apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Michigan's national championship victory on Monday night, check out all the latest CFP national championship gear here.

Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt



Fanatics

Celebrate Michigan's perfect season and first-ever CFP championship win with this Jordan Brand title t-shirt that matches the one given to the players after their win on Monday.

The official CFP National Championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $34.99.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat



Fanatics

Wolverines fans can now commemorate the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game victory and rep their school at any time with this Jordan Brand title hat just like the ones that the players and coaches donned in Houston on Monday.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Locker Room Adjustable Hat - Black

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned the best in the country.



Michigan Wolverines Tervis College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions 30oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler

Fanatics

Keep the memories of Michigan's national championship alive every day with this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler, featuring the Michigan logo and "national champions" for all to see.

The tumbler is available at Fanatics for $44.99.

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Tervis College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions 30oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler:

Keeps liquids cold up to 24 hours and hot up to eight hours



The 85% stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed while also featuring a leak-resistant and easy-close lid

Jim Harbaugh Michigan Wolverines Autographed Fanatics Authentic College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Logo Riddell Speed Mini Helmet

Fanatics

Go big with one of the ultimate gifts celebrating Michigan's 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship wins -- a miniature replica helmet autographed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The helmet is available at Fanatics for $249.99

Why we like the Jim Harbaugh Michigan Wolverines Autographed Fanatics Authentic College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Logo Riddell Speed Mini Helmet:

Hand signed and authenticated with FanSecure technology

Includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram

Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

Remember Michigan's national championship victory this winter with this Jordan Brand National Champions pullover hoodie

The hoodie is available at Fanatics for $74.99

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Jordan Brand College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Navy

This 80% cotton midweight hoodie is ideal for moderate temperatures



The commemorative playoff and Michigan graphics will help you remember an epic undefeated season



Michigan Wolverines Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Schedule T-Shirt



Fanatics

Carry receipts around for Michigan's 12th national championship with this Fanatics-branded title t-shirt that includes the Wolverines' complete schedule with scores on the back.

The commemorative t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $32.99

Why we like the Michigan Wolverines Fanatics Branded College Football Playoff 2023 National Champions Schedule T-Shirt

Screen-printed graphics on the front and back allow you to proudly trumpet Michigan's title victory and every win throughout the season

Officially-licensed product

