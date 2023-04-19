The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs have begun after a whirlwind, record-breaking season. The Boston Bruins enter the playoffs, Presidents' Trophy in hand, after their historic 135-point season. The Vegas Golden Knights took the West and hope to win the franchises' first-ever Stanley Cup.

If the Bruins have their say, they'll score their seventh championship. Judging by their Bruins' game 1 win Monday against the Florida Panthers, they're going to have to rely on more than the puck of the draw (sorry, couldn't resist) to take Stanley home. Regardless of the outcome, fans are guaranteed epic playoff games this season. Here's everything you need to know about when and how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

So how do the Stanley Cup playoffs work? The road to Stanley starts with four rounds of best-of-seven-series.

Format:

Each series is played in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, meaning the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five and seven.

Their opponent hosts games three, four, and six. Games five, six and seven are only played if needed.

Where to watch:

The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT and TBS.

The Stanley Cup Final will air on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet in Canada.

Dates:

Playoffs began Monday, April 17.

The Stanley Cup finals will be played starting around June 3.

Fun fact: The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, which coincide with the 2023 NBA playoffs are making history for New York. For the first time since 1994, all five of New York's NBA and NHL franchises are in the playoffs.

When and where to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs

Many basic cable packages carry the channels you'll need to watch the 2023 NHL playoffs. If you don't have basic cable, the most cost-effective way to stream the 2023 NHL playoffs is with the Sling TV Orange and Blue tier.. Normally priced at $60 per month, Sling TV is currently offering a promotion where you can get your first month for $30.

There's no contract with Sling TV -- you can cancel any time.

NHL Eastern Conference playoff schedule

Bruins (A1) vs. Panthers (WC2):

Game 2: Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 19 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 3: Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 21 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 21 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 4: Bruins @ Panthers — Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet One, TVAS)

Bruins @ Panthers — Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet One, TVAS) Game 5: Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Panthers @ Bruins — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD) Game 6: Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Bruins @ Panthers — Friday, April 28 (TBD) Game 7: Panthers @ Bruins — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Maple Leafs (A2) vs. Lightning (A3):

Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC)

Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Monday, April 24 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC) Game 5: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, April 27 (TBD) Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Saturday, April 29 (TBD) Game 7: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Hurricanes (M1) vs. Islanders (WC1):

Game 2: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, April 19 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Islanders @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, April 19 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 3: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 4 : Hurricanes @ Islanders — Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, TVAS)

: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 5: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, April 23 (TBD)

Islanders @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, April 23 (TBD) Game 6: Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Hurricanes @ Islanders — Friday, April 28 (TBD) Game 7: Islanders @ Hurricanes — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Devils (M2) vs. Rangers (M3):

Game 2: Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)



Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 3: Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 22 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+ | Sportsnet, City, TVAS)

Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 22 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+ | Sportsnet, City, TVAS) Game 4: Devils @ Rangers — Monday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Devils @ Rangers — Monday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 5: Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Rangers @ Devils — Thursday, April 27 (TBD) Game 6: Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Devils @ Rangers — Saturday, April 29 (TBD) Game 7: Rangers @ Devils — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

NHL Western Conference playoff schedule

Golden Knights (P1) vs. Jets (WC2):

Game 2: Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 3: Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 22 (4 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 22 (4 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 4: Golden Knights @ Jets — Monday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Golden Knights @ Jets — Monday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 5: Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 27 (TBD)

Jets @ Golden Knights — Thursday, April 27 (TBD) Game 6: Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Golden Knights @ Jets — Saturday, April 29 (TBD) Game 7: Jets @ Golden Knights — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Stars (C2) vs. Wild (C3):

Game 2: Wild @ Stars — Wednesday, April 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Wild @ Stars — Wednesday, April 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 3: Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 4: Stars @ Wild — Sunday, April 23 (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Stars @ Wild — Sunday, April 23 (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 5: Wild @ Stars — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Wild @ Stars — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD) Game 6: Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Stars @ Wild — Friday, April 28 (TBD) Game 7: Wild @ Stars — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

Oilers (P2) vs. Kings (P3):

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers — Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Kings @ Oilers — Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 3: Oilers @ Kings — Friday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Oilers @ Kings — Friday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, TNT | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 4: Oilers @ Kings — Sunday, April 23 (9 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS)

Oilers @ Kings — Sunday, April 23 (9 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS) Game 5: Kings @ Oilers — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Kings @ Oilers — Tuesday, April 25 (TBD) Game 6: Oilers @ Kings — Saturday, April 29 (TBD)

Oilers @ Kings — Saturday, April 29 (TBD) Game 7: Kings @ Oilers — Monday, May 1 (TBD)

Avalanche (C1) vs. Seattle Kraken (WC1):

Game 2: Kraken @ Avalanche — Thursday, April 20 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FX | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Kraken @ Avalanche — Thursday, April 20 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FX | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 3: Avalanche @ Kraken — Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Avalanche @ Kraken — Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 4: Avalanche @ Kraken — Monday, April 24 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS)

Avalanche @ Kraken — Monday, April 24 (10 p.m. ET, TBS | Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 5: Kraken @ Avalanche — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Kraken @ Avalanche — Wednesday, April 26 (TBD) Game 6: Avalanche @ Kraken — Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Avalanche @ Kraken — Friday, April 28 (TBD) Game 7: Kraken @ Avalanche — Sunday, April 30 (TBD)

