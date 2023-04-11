Whether you're hosting a NBA Playoffs watch party or love to spend your weekends watching Premier League games, upgrading your TV's audio is a great way to elevate your sports viewing experience.

You may not be able to score court-side seats to every game, but with the help of a good soundbar or speaker system, you can at least get the feeling that you're somewhere in the stands. No matter whether you're looking for a huge investment piece or an inexpensive option that fits a tight budget, here are our top picks for the best soundbars in 2023.

Top products in this article:

Roku Streambar, $116 (reduced from $130)

Samsung HW-A650 3.1 soundbar, $295 (reduced from $400)

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4 soundbar, $1,338 (reduced from $1,800)

Best soundbars in 2023

When it comes to a great new sound system, the best equipment should offer you 3D surround sound and enhanced dialogue -- meaning you can finally turn off those captions, if you'd like!

You can also get some extra luxe upgrades with a system that utilizes Dolby Audio technology to automatically lower the volume on louder content (even on commercials). Your next soundbar also should come from a reliable brand and solid, trustworthy retailer. And, of course, should be compatible with all your other tech for a near-seamless set up experience.

Here are our recommendations for the best soundbars and speaker systems that will upgrade your sports-viewing experience.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1 soundbar

Best Buy

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $295 (reduced from $400)

Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower

Walmart

The Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower is a 4.7-star-rated sound tower that delivers excellent sound quality -- whether its for your TV or your party playlist. Right now you can get it at a big discount.

The sound tower features a built-in battery, so you can take it wherever the party travels to. You can also connect two smart devices simultaneously, so no one person has to be in charge of the music. It offers high-power bi-directional sound. Even better: Check out the LED party lights.

"This device did not disappoint," writes one Walmart reviewer. "[It] delivers a rich, quality sound from my television. The bass is solid and the dialogue is clear with no delay via Bluetooth connection. The lights are a cool addition to liven up any gathering."

Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower, $150 (reduced from $500)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer

Best Buy

For an even more upgraded experience, try this option with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can create a surround sound system.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, $400 (reduced from $700)

Roku Streambar

Amazon

If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, including your streaming options, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations.

It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $117 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $300 (reduced from $310)

Roku Streambar surround set, $265 (reduced from $280)

Vizio Elevate soundbar

Amazon

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has a whopping 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It's voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $699 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

Amazon

If you're willing and able to splurge, consider this luxe soundbar from Samsung. It has the world's first true 11.1.4 channel sound (meaning it has 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels) with rear speakers included. It has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, enriched bass and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4 soundbar, $1,338 (reduced from $1,800)

Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your college basketball bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket and who will cut down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in two of the last four tournaments.

Related content from CBS Sports: