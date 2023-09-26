Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? Regardless of their relationship status, the Midnights singer took the Kansas City Chiefs tight end up on his invite to watch him "rock" Arrowhead Stadium Sunday when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears. While Swift and Kelce's dating status was a hot topic of conversation with NFL fans and Swift fans alike (so everyone?), the bigger question on fans' minds was what did Taylor wear to the game.

Swift, an outspoken Philadelphia Eagles fan, showed up at Arrowhead Stadium repping the Chiefs from head-to-toe. Sitting next to Kelce's mom Donna in a private suite, Swift cheered for Kelce and even called an audible, "Let's f---ing go!" She also made a bold fashion statement with Chiefs-inspired red nails and makeup. Layered over a white Dôen tank, Swift wore a red New Era Chiefs windbreaker.

While Swift's exact windbreaker isn't yet available, we found some terrific choices that get you close to the look.

Fanatics

While Swift wore a red New Era windbreaker with the Chiefs name across the low back, Wear by EA makes a vintage inspired windbreaker that's equally as stylish and (bonus, alert) on sale. Short of watching the game with Taylor herself, we can't think of anything more exciting.

This jacket is available from Fanatics for $73 (reduced from $100).

Why we like the Wear by EA Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker:

This windbreaker can be worn just like Taylor's.

The vintage inspiration feels fresh and endlessly wearable.

This jacket features a full-zip hoodies, elastic banded sleeve cuffs and two front pockets.

FOCO

Whether or not you're a Chiefs fan, or just inspired by Taylor's style, we're big fans of the FOCO Winning Play Windbreaker, similar in style to Taylor's, while also available for each NFL franchise. Choose your team.

Why we like the FOCO Winning Play Windbreaker:

We like the style and we can get one for our favorite NFL team in addition to the Chiefs.

This jacket features a half-zip closure and front-to-back team logo.

