Taylor Swift is once again cheering on boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in person, this time at Gillette Stadium as they take on the New England Patriots in Week 15. The singer is in a press box for the matchup and going through all the emotions and frustrations of your average football fan.

With just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter, the Chiefs were up 14-10 and were marching toward the end zone, sitting at the Patriots' 14-yard line. On third-and-7, Patrick Mahomes' pass intended for Kelce fell incomplete.

The camera then panned to Swift, who reacted how most Chiefs fans probably did at home, or in their heads. Swift appeared to yell an explicit word following the incomplete pass. Whether or not she was just mad at how the drive ended or if she felt a flag should have been thrown is unknown.

The drive ended in a field goal to make it 17-10 Chiefs.

Maybe one day if we're lucky, we will get a song explaining her feelings on the non-TD. Swift was seen in the box with Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, cheering on the away team. At the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs are up 27-10 against the Patriots. Kelce has three receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns so far in the game.