Twins' Jason Castro: Heads to bench

Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Castro has turned the Twins' catching situation into more of a timeshare lately, as he drew starts in the first two games of the series while Mitch Garver rested. Given that Castro has only batted .118 over his last 10 games, however, he hasn't made a strong case for cutting much further into Garver's playing time.