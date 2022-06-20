Castro went 1-for-3 with a run scored Sunday against the White Sox.
Castro reached base on a leadoff single in the fifth inning and came around to score on a Mauricio Dubon home run. He remains firmly behind Martin Maldonado on the Astros' catching depth chart, as Sunday marked Castro's third start in the team's last nine games. Castro hasn't made the case for an increased role by hitting only .118 across 17 at-bats in June. Overall, he's hitting .108 on the season with five runs scored and one RBI.
