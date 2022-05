Castro will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

No. 1 backstop Martin Maldonado is getting a well-deserved breather after catching each of the last three days, opening the door for Castro to enter the lineup. Through 39 plate appearances on the season, the 34-year-old is slashing .063/.231/.063 with a career-worst 48.7 percent strikeout rate.