Simmons was released by the Cubs on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Simmons was activated off the injured list and designated for assignment Saturday, and he'll now head to free agency. The 32-year-old has appeared in only 35 games this year and had a .173/.244/.187 slash line in 85 plate appearances.
