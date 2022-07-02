Simmons isn't starting Saturday against the Red Sox.
Simmons drew starts in the last two games and went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts. However, Christopher Morel will shift to second base while Narciso Crook starts in right field Saturday.
More News
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Starting again Friday•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: May be stuck in utility role•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Riding pine in matinee•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: On bench Wednesday•