Simmons (shoulder) was activated off the injured list and designated for assignment Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and looked to have a chance at carving out an everyday role, but his time with the team will end after just 35 games thanks to a pair of shoulder injuries and overall ineffectiveness. When Simmons was able to play, he hit just .173/.244/.187. The rebuilding Cubs will turn to younger options down the stretch, but it's possible another team will take a chance on Simmons as a defense-first bench option.