Parker got the save against the Twins on Friday, striking out one and firing a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Angels' 4-2 victory over the Twins.

Parker nailed down his third straight successfully converted save since blowing one on June 2, giving him six in seven opportunities on the season. His 2.64 ERA and 35:10 K:BB over his 30.2 innings are both solid, so as long as he continues to pitch well, Parker seems likely to continue to get the bulk of the ninth-inning work for the Angels with Keynan Middleton out for the season due to Tommy John surgery.