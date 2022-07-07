The Cardinals released Parker from his minor-league contract Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
A veteran of 350 career MLB appearances, Parker attended big-league spring training with the Cardinals as a non-roster invitee, but he was unable to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 37-year-old did little to make a case for a promotion during his time at Triple-A Memphis this season, turning in a 6.59 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 27.1 innings. Given his age and poor performance at Triple-A thus far in 2022, Parker seems unlikely to resurface in the majors again.
