Angels' Blake Parker: Nails down four-out save
Parker struck out three in a four-out save Wednesday against the Royals, his fifth of the season.
Parker was nasty, as he induced four swinging strikes in his 19-pitch outing. He owns a 2.73 ERA and has been able to avoid blowups this season, as he has allowed more than one run in an outing just once, when he allowed two runs April 7 against Oakland. Parker has now saved consecutive games and is getting consistent opportunities despite a blown save June 2 against Texas. It looks like Parker has separated himself from Justin Anderson and Jim Johnson, the other apparent closer options for the Angels in the wake of Keynan Middleton's season ending Tommy John surgery.
