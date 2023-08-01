Wallach went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs Monday in a 4-1 win against Atlanta.

In Wallach's previous start (Thursday against Detroit), he hit a single to snap a brutal 0-for-38 slump. The backstop made a much bigger impact Monday, contributing a massive 441-foot solo shot in the sixth inning and finishing with his second three-hit game of the campaign. Wallach's recent hitless stretch resulted in him losing playing time and falling behind Matt Thaiss on the catcher depth chart, but Thaiss has been struggling too -- he's batting .146 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break -- so Wallach could find himself with more opportunities if he's able to build upon Monday's performance.