Wallach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After going 0-for-20 with nine strikeouts over his last eight games, Wallach appears to have lost hold of the Angels' No. 1 catching gig, a role he appeared to have poached from Matt Thaiss a couple weeks ago. Thaiss will pick up his fourth start behind the plate in five games in place of the slumping Wallach.