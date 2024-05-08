Double-A Rocket City played Fontenelle on its 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Fontenelle suffered what appeared to be a serious injury Saturday, as he was carted off the field on a stretcher after making a slide into second base. The 22-year-old had gotten off to a strong start prior to the injury, slashing .278/.404/.417 with two home runs, nine RBI, 16 runs and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts over 22 games. It's not yet clear if Fontenelle will be able to return to action this season, but his placement on the 60-day IL means that he'll be sidelined until at least early July.