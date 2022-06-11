Dayton re-signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Wednesday and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

After originally latching on with the Angels in May, Dayton had the option of opting out of his minor-league contract to pursue a big-league opportunity elsewhere. Instead, the veteran reliever decided to remain with Los Angeles. The southpaw has posted a 2.61 ERA, 0..92 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings with two Triple-A clubs this season and figures to be near the front of the line for a call-up if the Angels need a left-handed reliever.