Guerra lasted only one-plus inning against Houston on Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

It's unclear how long Guerra could have pitched if not for the poor results -- he entered the contest having thrown against the Dodgers two days earlier, and he hasn't gone longer than 3.1 innings this season. He made pitch count a moot point, however, as the right-hander threw less than half of his pitches for strikes and was pulled after failing to retire a batter in the second frame. Guerra's 6.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 12.5 percent walk rate this season make him an unlikely candidate for high-leverage work.