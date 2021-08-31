Guerra (5-2) earned the win Monday over the Yankees despite giving up two runs on one hit and a walk while striking out four over two innings of work.

Guerra entered in the seventh protecting a two-run lead and quickly gave it up on a two-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton. The 36-year-old still managed to post four strikeouts and wound up with the win after the Angels scored a run to retake the lead in the eighth. Guerra has three wins, two holds and a loss in 11 appearances this month but for the year owns a 5.95 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 58:41 K:BB over 62 innings.