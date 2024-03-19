Rengifo was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League contest versus the Reds with left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo came up lame after running to first base and exited the field with the trainer. It would appear to be an aggravation of the same hamstring injury he suffered back in late February. A trip to the injured list to begin the season seems likely, but the Angels should have more on Rengifo's condition after the game.