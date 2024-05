Rengifo (illness) will start at second base and bat sixth in Monday's contest in Pittsburgh, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rengifo missed a couple games while battling an illness but feels well enough to give it a go Monday against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. He's sporting a robust .413/.481/.609 batting line with two home runs and four stolen bases over his last 14 games.