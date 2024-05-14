Rengifo (illness) fielded grounders Monday and could return from the injured list when eligible Friday, per MLB.com.

Rengifo came down with a viral infection in early May and landed on the IL when the illness caused painful blisters on his feet. His ability to take grounders Monday is a good indication that he's doing better, and there's a chance he could spend the minimum amount of time on the injured list. Upon his return, Rengifo should slide back into a starting role at third base -- Niko Goodrum, Luis Guillorme and Cole Tucker have been filling in at the hot corner in his stead.