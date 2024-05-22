Rengifo went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Rengifo got the Angels on the board quickly with a two-run blast off Christian Javier in the opening frame. He later plated a third run in the fourth on a base knock. He's now tallied at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games, which includes 13 hits and a .371 average over his last eight games. He's regularly been hitting first or second since coming back from the injured list last week and is now slashing ,316/.366/.474 with three homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs and an 8:18 BB:K in 124 plate appearances.