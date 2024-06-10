Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two steals and a run in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Angels. He was also hit by a pitch.

Rengifo ended a mini 0-for-8 skid at the plate with two hits Sunday and managed to swipe two more bags to bring him up to 17 for the year. Rengifo already has five steals in eight games this month and now sits tied for sixth in baseball. He now has eight multi-hit efforts over his last 18 games and continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in the Angels' lineup. The 27-year-old is now slashing .316/.367/.448 with four homers, 18 RBI, 25 runs and a 12:27 BB:K in 189 plate appearances.