Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 8 (May 12-18)
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 33
Three consecutive quality starts have brought Michael Wacha's ERA down to 2.98 and his WHIP down to 1.15 WHIP, which is more or less where we're used to seeing them. So in leagues where you pick him up for a two-start week, you may just want to hold onto him.
STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25
Matthew Liberatore has made a big leap this year as a strike-thrower, and it's turned him into a quality start machine. The underlying numbers pretty much all favor him, too, so in a two-start week, even with one being against the Phillies, there isn't much reason to second-guess him.
Grant Holmes SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29
Grant Holmes has seen his slider play up for more whiffs recently, but spotty control has made his overall output hit or miss. You're hoping he hits on at least one of his two starts this week, and it's possible he gives you upward of a dozen strikeouts as well.
Matthew Boyd SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 34
Improved strike-throwing led to more whiffs in Matthew Boyd's latest start and brought his ERA to a more-than-respectable 2.75. The WHIP is high by comparison, but it's hard to see past the upside with a matchup like the White Sox.
Colin Rea SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #53 • Age: 34
There's nothing remarkable about Colin Rea. He just throws strikes at a solid clip and lets the offense beat itself, which has so far led to a 2.43 ERA. That approach has the potential for disaster against stronger lineups, but that's not what he's facing this week with the Marlins and White Sox on the schedule.
HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27
After a strong start to the season, Hayden Wesneski has stumbled a bit in recent turns, but he has two chances to get it right this week against offenses that you may be surprised to learn rank in the bottom 20 percent of the league.
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
Nick Martinez broke out last year with elite control and a wipeout changeup. Both had been missing this season until his latest start against the Nationals when he threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes and got seven whiffs on his changeup. If he shows more of the same at the Astros over the weekend, then he'll be a prime choice to start against the White Sox in Week 8.
ATL Atlanta • #32 • Age: 22
A.J. Smith-Shawver hasn't quite pitched up to his stuff yet, but he is making strides at least, with each of his past three starts representing his best of the season so far. It'll be hard to top the eight one-hit innings against the Reds last time out, but as long as he's successful against the Pirates over the weekend, then his Week 8 matchup against the Nationals isn't the kind that should scare you away.
SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42
Justin Verlander was good against the Angels, Rangers, and Rockies and then managed to hold his own against a formidable Cubs lineup last time out. His matchups against the Diamondbacks and Athletics this week could be better, but it's reasonable to think he could deliver two quality starts with the way he's been going lately.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 29
Clarke Schmidt managed to go six strong in his last outing and is overall trending up since his IL stint for rotator cuff tendinitis, with both his sweeper and curveball registering better than a 45 percent whiff rate. His matchups this week are a little concerning, but at least in points leagues, you may be inclined to gamble for the added volume.