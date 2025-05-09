Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 33 Matchups at HOU, vs. STL Rostered 70% Three consecutive quality starts have brought Michael Wacha's ERA down to 2.98 and his WHIP down to 1.15 WHIP, which is more or less where we're used to seeing them. So in leagues where you pick him up for a two-start week, you may just want to hold onto him.

Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25 Matchups at PHI, at KC Rostered 71% Matthew Liberatore has made a big leap this year as a strike-thrower, and it's turned him into a quality start machine. The underlying numbers pretty much all favor him, too, so in a two-start week, even with one being against the Phillies, there isn't much reason to second-guess him.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. WAS, at BOS Rostered 76% Grant Holmes has seen his slider play up for more whiffs recently, but spotty control has made his overall output hit or miss. You're hoping he hits on at least one of his two starts this week, and it's possible he gives you upward of a dozen strikeouts as well.

Matthew Boyd SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 77% Improved strike-throwing led to more whiffs in Matthew Boyd's latest start and brought his ERA to a more-than-respectable 2.75. The WHIP is high by comparison, but it's hard to see past the upside with a matchup like the White Sox.

Colin Rea SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #53 • Age: 34 Matchups vs. MIA, vs. CHW Rostered 41% There's nothing remarkable about Colin Rea. He just throws strikes at a solid clip and lets the offense beat itself, which has so far led to a 2.43 ERA. That approach has the potential for disaster against stronger lineups, but that's not what he's facing this week with the Marlins and White Sox on the schedule.

Hayden Wesneski SP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. KC, at TEX Rostered 49% After a strong start to the season, Hayden Wesneski has stumbled a bit in recent turns, but he has two chances to get it right this week against offenses that you may be surprised to learn rank in the bottom 20 percent of the league.

Nick Martinez SP CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 37% Nick Martinez broke out last year with elite control and a wipeout changeup. Both had been missing this season until his latest start against the Nationals when he threw 65 percent of his pitches for strikes and got seven whiffs on his changeup. If he shows more of the same at the Astros over the weekend, then he'll be a prime choice to start against the White Sox in Week 8.

A.J. Smith-Shawver SP ATL Atlanta • #32 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 52% A.J. Smith-Shawver hasn't quite pitched up to his stuff yet, but he is making strides at least, with each of his past three starts representing his best of the season so far. It'll be hard to top the eight one-hit innings against the Reds last time out, but as long as he's successful against the Pirates over the weekend, then his Week 8 matchup against the Nationals isn't the kind that should scare you away.

Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups vs. ARI, vs. ATH Rostered 66% Justin Verlander was good against the Angels, Rangers, and Rockies and then managed to hold his own against a formidable Cubs lineup last time out. His matchups against the Diamondbacks and Athletics this week could be better, but it's reasonable to think he could deliver two quality starts with the way he's been going lately.