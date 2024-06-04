Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in a 2-1 victory versus the Padres on Monday.

Offense in the contest was scarce, so Rengifo's role in producing the Angels' first run was especially valuable. He singled with one out in the fourth inning and stole second base before eventually crossing the plate on a Willie Calhoun single. Rengifo missed some time in May due to an illness, but he hasn't slowed down since returning, slashing .313/.353/.484 with two homers, six RBI, 10 runs and four stolen bases in 16 contests. The infielder leads the team and is tied for 12th in the majors with 13 thefts on the campaign.