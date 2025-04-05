Rengifo was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a double before being replaced on defense when the Angels took the field in the fourth inning. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being, though it's worth noting that the 28-year-old dealt with issues in the same hamstring during spring training.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Productive night at plate Tuesday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Enough time to prep for Opening Day•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Playing in minors game Wednesday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Goes through on-field drills Monday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Status for Opening Day in question•