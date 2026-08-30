San Diego placed Rengifo on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right knee sprain.

Rengifo was removed early from Saturday's game against the Rays after spraining his right knee in the seventh inning. The injury will require the 29-year-old to miss a minimum of 10 days. Since joining the Padres in late June, Rengifo has slashed .291/.375/.409 over 145 plate appearances with four homers, three steals, 17 RBI and 19 runs. Samad Taylor (oblique) was activated from the IL to replace Rengifo on the active roster.

Add CBS Sports on Google