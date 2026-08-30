San Diego placed Rengifo on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right knee sprain.

Rengifo was removed early from Saturday's game against the Rays after spraining his right knee in the seventh inning. The injury will require the 29-year-old to miss a minimum of 10 days. Since joining the Padres in late June, Rengifo has slashed .291/.375/.409 over 145 plate appearances with four homers, three steals, 17 RBI and 19 runs. Samad Taylor (oblique) was activated from the IL to replace Rengifo on the active roster.