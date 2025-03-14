Rengifo (hamstring) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
A hamstring problem has kept Rengifo out of games for the duration of March, but he played in a minor-league contest Wednesday and will participate in a Cactus League game Friday. It will be just his second game this spring, as Rengifo was initially eased into things following last August's wrist surgery. He should have time to get ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Playing in minors game Wednesday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Goes through on-field drills Monday•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Status for Opening Day in question•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Will be back in lineup soon•