Rengifo (hamstring) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

A hamstring problem has kept Rengifo out of games for the duration of March, but he played in a minor-league contest Wednesday and will participate in a Cactus League game Friday. It will be just his second game this spring, as Rengifo was initially eased into things following last August's wrist surgery. He should have time to get ready for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.