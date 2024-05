Rengifo went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Rengifo did a good job of getting on base, and he was able to score after his singles in the first and eighth innings. The infielder has been locked in since returning from an illness May 17, going 15-for-42 (.357) over his last 10 contests. That has raised his slash line to .331/.378/.504 with four home runs, 12 stolen bases, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored across 144 plate appearances on the year.