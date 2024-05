Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

Rengifo opened the game's scoring by popping a 413-foot solo shot in the bottom of the first. The switch-hitting Angel has been hot since returning from an illness on May 17, hitting .300 (9-for-30) with two homers, three steals, four runs scored and five RBI. Overall, Rengifo is slashing .322/.374/.504 in 132 plate appearances while playing every day at second or third base.