Rengifo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a steal and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Rengifo plated the Angels first run with a base hit in the third and wound up being stranded on second after notching his 14th steal and second in as many games. He now has at least a hit in four straight games and is slashing .390/.419/.512 with three RBI, eight runs and a 2:4 BB:K in 43 plate appearances since May 24.