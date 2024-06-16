Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus San Francisco.

Rengifo doubled in the first inning but was left stranded at third. In the seventh, he produced the game-winning run on a two-out RBI single that he followed with a stolen base. After swiping just six bases in 126 games last year, Rengifo has taken off with 18 thefts through 54 contests this season. That alone has given him ample fantasy value, and he's boosted his stock with a .315/.360/.437 slash line while adding four homers, 20 RBI and 26 runs.