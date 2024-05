The Angels activated Rengifo (illness) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Rengifo missed the last week and a half with a viral illness which resulted in painful blisters on his feet. He's recovered now, though, and should be back in the lineup when the Angels return to action Friday in Texas against the Rangers. The super utility player is slashing .330/.378/.462 with two home runs and nine stolen bases over 28 contests this season.