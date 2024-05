Rengifo went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

Rengifo has gone 4-for-18 with three steals, one RBI and two extra-base hits over four contests since he returned from an illness. The infielder is slashing .312/.364/.450 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and 12 thefts through 32 games this season. Rengifo's running far more this season, and his defensive utility gives him some extra upside in fantasy even if it's unlikely he maintains his steady hitting.