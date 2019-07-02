Astros' Dauri Lorenzo: Signs with Astros
Lorenzo signed with the Astros for $1.8 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzo is a switch-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic with significant offensive upside. He has room to fill out his 6-foot-1, 160-pound frame, but is already showing an ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate. Lorenzo has a very quick bat and can spray the ball to all fields. He is an above-average runner, which gives him a chance to contribute in all five standard roto categories. He has a chance to stick at shortstop, but the hope is that the bat will be good enough to profile anywhere on the diamond.
